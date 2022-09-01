BAN vs SL, Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka Seal Super 4 Spot, Defeat Bangladesh By Two Wickets

Sri Lanka have defeated Bangladesh in a Group B thriller match by two wickets and qualified to the Super 4s of the Asia Cup at Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

In a first do or die match of the continental cup, Sri Lanka have ousted Bangladesh and prolonged their stay in UAE while Bangladesh players will pack their bags and return to their country. Top two teams from each group will proceed to the Super 4 round of the tournament. Afghanistan already booked their Super 4 spot after defeating both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

It was a nail-biter between the two evenly matched sides as the game went to the last over. Sri Lanka were required the eight runs from the last over. Asitha Fernando got the strike on second ball and he smashed that to the four. On the next ball of Mahedi Hasan, Fernando got two runs and it was later declared no ball by the upmire and by virtue of it Sri Lanka got over the line with four balls to spare.

Chasing mammoth 184, Sri Lanka suffered hiccups but got an on and off brief partnerships from top to middle-order which remained them in the match. Kusal Mendis' 60 off 37 and Dasun Shanaka's 45 off 33 set the tone for their massive run chase. Chamika Karunaratne's 16 off 10 balls and Fernando's 3-ball 10 including two fours handed Sri Lanka much-needed two-wicket win.

For Bangledesh, Ebadot Hossain grabbed three wickets while Taskin Ahmed clinched two wickets.

Earlier, Afif Hossain's 22-ball 39 and Mosaddek Hossain's late onslaught of 24 off 9 balls with the help of 4 fours helped Banglesdesh to post giant 183/7 in 20 overs.

For Sri Lanka, both Wanindu Hasaranga and Chamika Karunaratne bagged two wickets each.