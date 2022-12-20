BAN vs IND: Rohit Sharma, Navdeep Saini Ruled Out Of Dhaka Test; KL Rahul Will Continue To Lead

THE Board of Control for Cricket in India has confirmed that Rohit Sharma and Navdeep Saini will miss the second Test against Bangladesh due to their respective injuries.

Rohit is yet to completely recover from his thumb injury which he sustained in the second ODI against Bangladesh while Saini will head to National Cricket Academy (NCA) after a muscle strain.

In Rohit's absence, KL Rahul will continue to captain the side in the Test series which India lead 1-0.

"Rohit Sharma is under the care of the BCCI Medical Team following his left thumb injury, which he sustained during the 2nd ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka," BCCI said in a release.

"The Medical Team is of the opinion that the injury needs some more time to heal completely before the Indian captain can bat and field with full intensity. He will continue his rehab and will not be available for the second and final Test against Bangladesh.

"Navdeep Saini is also ruled out of the second Test owing to an abdominal muscle strain. The fast bowler will now report to the NCA for further management of his injury," it added.

Rohit is currently in Mumbai where he got his treatment done after returning from Dhaka. He will now be available for the home ODI series against Sri Lanka commencing on January 3.

India's updated squad for 2nd Test against Bangladesh: KL Rahul (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Saurabh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat.

India won the first Test by 188 runs against Bangladesh in Chattogram. The second and final Test will commence on Thursday, December 22.