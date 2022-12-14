BAN vs IND: Rishabh Pant Completes 4000 Runs In International Cricket

India batter Rishabh Pant while playing a shot during the first Test against Bangladesh. (Photo: @BCCI Twitter)

Rishabh Pant on Wednesday breached the 4000-run mark in international cricket. Pant accomplished this feat during the first innings of the opening Test against Bangladesh.

After three quick wickets, Bangladesh were right on top with India having lost the star likes of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, and Shubman Gill.

However, vice-captain Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant showed some resurgence with a 37-run partnership stand while the Men in Blue were in serious trouble. Pant's aggression has helped India, which has lost three games in a row after a strong start.

Taijul struck twice, including Kohli's head, and Khaled dispatched the India captain. Pant, on the other hand, has already struck four boundaries and a six in his 26-ball 29* to lead the recovery after being promoted.

After India opted to bat, Taijul Islam was the one who eventually broke through in the Indian batting order. Shubman Gill attempted to lap-sweep a full delivery at the start of the drinks break, but the ball simply plummeted at him, inducing a top edge.

Yasir Ali came around from the first slip and grabbed it, expecting the shot.KL Rahul soon collapsed, falling prey to Khaled's delivery on his stumps.

In the next over, Virat Kohli was trapped lbw by a length ball from Taijul that spun past his outside edge. That meant India, who appeared to be in out of control at 41 for no loss, were suddenly in trouble.

Pujara and Pant batted in their respective ways for the remainder of the session. Pant even skipped down the pitch to hit Taijul for a six-over wide long-on.

At lunch, he was on 29 off 26, while Pujara was on 12 off 32.