Ban Vs Afg, Asia Cup 2022: When, Where And How To Watch Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan Match?

Bangladesh will start their Asia Cup 2022 campaign against highly-motivated Afghanistan at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, August 30. Afghanistan will be hoping to keep up the winning streak in the tournament after a dominating eight-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the tournament opener. On the other hand, Shakib Al Hasan led Bangladesh will be eyeing a winning start to the continental cup. Afghanistan have a 5-3 edge over Bangladesh in T20Is, although their last bilateral series ended 1-1.

What time will Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match start?

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7 PM.

Which TV channels will Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match?

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 match will broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Select HD channels.