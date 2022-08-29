Ban vs Afg, Asia Cup 2022: Shakib Al Hasan Set To Play His 100th T20I Tomorrow

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan is all set to play his 100th T20I for the team in the Asia Cup clash against Afghanistan at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, August 30. He will become the 15th cricketer to play 100 games in the shortest format of the game and will become the third Bangladeshi to do so after Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah.

Shakib, who is known for his aggressive batting style and wicket-to-wicket bowling, has accumulated 2010 runs including 10 fifties in T20Is and has bagged 121 wickets so far. The all-rounder made his debut in the shortest format of the game against Zimbabwe in November 2006. Since then he has been integral part of the team. Shakib has featured in 221 ODIs and 63 Tests for Bangladesh and scored 6,755 and 4,251 runs respectively. The 35-year-old has scalped 510 wickets including ODIs and Tests.

Shakib will play a role of an anchor in the Asia Cup for his side as he is returning as the T20I captain after nearly three years. The in-form Afghanistan side have an edge over Bangladesh with a 5-3 head-to-head record in T20Is. Bangladesh and Afghanistan are yet to win the coveted trophy and both will be looking to end that drought in this edition.

Bangladesh are on low morale after losing the T20I and ODI series against Zimbabwe by identical margin 2-1. On the other hand, Afhanistan are geared up to take any challenge after having an winning start in the tournament.

Afghan players looked in great touch against Sri Lanka on Saturday as they bundled them for 105. Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen-ul-Haq in the bowling while Hazratullah Zazai and Rahmanullah Gurbaz starred with the bat for Afghanistan. Both the teams will look to finish in top two in the Group B to qualify for the Super 4 of the competition.