Babar Azam's Alleged Leaked Pictures Cause Stir Among Cricket Fans On Twitter, See Tweets

Some of his fans suggested that this is a campaign against him to spoil his image in the public domain.

By JE Sports Desk
Mon, 16 Jan 2023 09:59 AM IST
Read
Babar Azam during the Asia Cup 2022. (Image: ANI)

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is one of the most celebrated cricketers of the modern era. He is one of the few cricketers who enjoys tremendous fan following mainly because of his incredible batting performances for Pakistan. The 28-year-old is back in the news, but this time, for all the wrong reasons.

On Sunday, some of his private pictures and an alleged voice recording were leaked on social media. This pictures have been doing the rounds on social media since last night. Some of his fans suggested that this is a campaign against him to spoil his image in the public domain. Check out some of the reactions here:

 

On the cricketing front, Pakistan captain Babar Azam admitted that his team's home season hasn't panned out as per the expectations of people in the country. Pakistan's share of Test matches in their home season ended without a single win, with the latest being a thrilling drawn second Test against New Zealand at Karachi on Friday.

The result meant Pakistan's two-match series against New Zealand at home ended in a 0-0 affair, after suffering a 3-0 thrashing in home conditions at the hands of England in December 2022.

Also Read
IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma Lack of Hundreds Should Be Talked About In The..
Related Reads
