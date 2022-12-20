'Babar Azam Is A Big Zero, He Doesn't Deserve To The Captain': Former Pak Bowler

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria has given a brutal verdict on skipper Babar Azam and called him a 'big zero' in a leadership role.

On Tuesday, England defeated Pakistan by eight wickets to complete the historic clean 3-0 in the Test series. Former Pakistan players have heavily criticised their team for a dismal show in the home series.

Kaneria finds no reality in comparing Babar to former India skipper Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as the former has no result under his belt.

"People should stop comparing Babar Azam to Virat Kohli. The likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are very big players. Pakistan have nobody in their team who can be compared to them. If you make them talk, they will be a king. When you ask them to produce results, they'll be zero," Kaneria said in a video on his YouTube channel.

The 42-year-old feels that Babar is not capable of captaining Pakistan in Test cricket. The leg-spinner went on to say that Babar should learn from former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed.

"Babar Azam is a big zero as captain. He doesn't deserve to lead the team. He is not capable of leading the team, especially when it comes to Test cricket. He had a good chance of learning captaincy by looking at Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum during the series. Or, he could have kept his ego aside and asked Sarfaraz Ahmed how to captain," Kaneria added.

In the third Test, Babar scored 78 and 54 but couldn't guide his side to victory as debutant Rehan Ahmed five-wicket haul to bundle them for 216 in the second essay.