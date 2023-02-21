'Babar Azam Can't Speak English, Not A Brand': Shoaib Akhtar's Bizzare Remark On Pakistan Captain Goes Viral

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar has never been among the ones who held themselves from speaking their minds. His statements, at times, earns him praise but also lands him in a soup sometimes. Akhtar has been a vocal critic of Pakistan cricket and its players.

In his latest, the Rawalpindi express has placed a troublesome remark for current Pakistan skipper Babar Azam. In an conversation with a local Pakistan channel, Akhtar remarked how there are no characters who can express themselves in the current team as they can't speak in English.

Abhi aap dekh le, koi character nahi team mein. Naa koi baat karne ka tarika. (You can see there's no character in the team, nor they know how to talk). How awkward it looks when they come to the presentation. Kitna mushkil hai English seekhna aur baat krna? (How difficult is it to learn and speak English?). Cricket is one job, and handling media is another. If you can’t speak, I am sorry, but you won’t be able to express yourself on TV."

Then, he particularly called out Babar for his inability to handle the media. He also added that Babar should have been the biggest brand in Pakistan but he isn't mainly because he can't speak in English.

"I want to openly say that Babar Azam should be the biggest brand in Pakistan, but why hasn't he become the biggest brand in Pakistan? Because he can’t speak," he added.

The 47-year-old then went on to ask if there is any other current Pakistan cricketer who can speak English well.

"Is there any other cricketer who can speak well? Why do only I, Shahid Afridi, and Wasim Akram get all the advertisements? The reason is that we take it as a job."

This isn't the first time for Akhtar as he previously spoke about how Shaheen Shah Afridi couldn't complete his 4 overs in an all important final of the T20 World Cup 2022 against England. He insisted that if he were at Shaheen's place, he would have bowled complete overs irrespective of the consequences.

“Ye tha vo moment jahan par aap superstar ban sakte the. Agar main hota, to main Pakistan ke liye mar jaata. Mai tod deta ghutna, ghutna jud jayega baad mein. Ye lamha vapas nahi aata. (This was the moment, where you could have become a superstar. Had I been in his place, I would have sacrificed by life for Pakistan’s sake. I wouldn’t care if my knee broke, it would have healed again. But, this moment would have never come back again),” remarked Akhtar.