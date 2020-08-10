Following Chinese smartphone maker Vivo's exit, Baba Ramdev's Patanjali is reportedly considering a bid for the title sponsorship of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Following Chinese smartphone maker Vivo's exit, Baba Ramdev's Patanjali is considering to bid for the title sponsorship of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, according to a company official quoted by news agency PTI. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Vivo had last week decided to suspend their partnership for the IPL 2020 amid massive anti-China sentiment in the country.

Confirming the development, Patanjali spokesperson S K Tijarawala told PTI: "We are considering this".

"This is for Vocal For Local and making one Indian brand as global, this is the right platform. We are considering into that perspective," he said.

However, Tijarawala also added that the company is yet to take a final call on the issue. "We have to take a final decision, whether we would take it or not," Tijarawala added.

According to him, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is coming with the expression of interest on Monday and it has to submit its proposal by August 14.

With this, Patanjali has joined the race for IPL title sponsorship along with firms like Jio, Amazon, Tata group, Dream11 and Byju's. Mukesh Ambani-led RIL's digital wing Jio and e-commerce giant Amazon are said to be the front runners for the title sponsorship of IPL 2020 edition, which will be played in the UAE.

Earlier, the IPL governor body had retained Vivo as the title sponsor for the 2020 edition. However, the decision triggered a massive backlash against the Indian cricket board as it had promised to reconsider the Chinese firm's contract following the Galwan Valley clashes in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed by the Chinese PLA troops.

Following the backlash, the BCCI and the Vivo decided to suspend their partnership for the 2020 edition of the IPL. However, the firm may return as the title sponsor in next year's edition as its contract will end in 2023. Vivo's exit, however, opened the doors of opportunity for many other brands, to become a part of the world's most premium cricket league.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma