New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced that all-rounder Axar Patel has been added to India's squad for the second Test against Sri Lanka which will be played at the MA Chinnaswamy Stadium in Karnataka's Bengaluru from March 12 to 16. In a press release, the top cricketing body said left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been released from the squad.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added Axar Patel to India’s squad for the second Paytm Test to be played from 12-16th March in Bengaluru. The all-rounder has completed his rehab and has been cleared by the BCCI Medical Team," the BCCI said.

28-year-old Axar, who tested positive for COVID-19 recently, has sealed his place in the Indian Test squad since his debut last year. However, he had suffered a shin injury recently due to which he was forced to miss the South Africa tour and the T20I series against West Indies.

"Axar was the first choice but had to undergo recovery and hence Kuldeep was a back up," a BCCI source had told news agency PTI earlier. "Now Axar is fit and back so Kuldeep has been released."

India's squad for the second Test: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Priyank Panchal, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Shubhman Gill, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), KS Bharat, Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Saurabh Kumar, Mohamed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Axar Patel

(This is a breaking story, more details will be added to it soon!)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma