Awaiting Reports On Mohammed Shami's Recovery From COVID-19: Rahul Dravid Ahead Of T20 World Cup

India head coach Rahul Dravid has hinted that experienced pacer Mohammed Shami is the front-runner for injured Jasprit Bumrah's replacement in the T20 World Cup squad but the team is awaiting reports of the former's recovery after contracting COVID-19.

Bumrah was ruled out of the T20 World Cup squad due to a back injury while Shami missed the T20I series' against Australia and South Africa after testing positive for COVID-19.

“We'll have a look. We've time since October 15, so, Shami is obviously someone who's in the standbys. Unfortunately for us, he couldn't play in this series (due to being struck by Covid-19). It would've been idea from that perspective, but he's in the National Cricket Academy at the moment,” Dravid said in the post-match press conference.

"We've to get reports as to how he's recovering, and what's his status after 14-15 days of covid, and we'll take a call. Once I get a report on how he's feeling, then obviously we (I and the selectors) can really take a call on how to move forward on it," he added.

After the conclusion of third T20I against South Africa in Indore, India head coach said that others need to step up in absence on Bumrah.

"Good to get the right results in both series. In this format, you need luck, things to go your way, especially in close games. We didn't have that in the Asia Cup, but had some luck during the Australia series. We were able to rotate the squad a bit, pleased with how it's gone overall," Dravid said at the post-match presentation.

"Bumrah's absence is a big loss, he's been a great player but it happens, it's an opportunity for someone else to stand up. We'll miss him, his personality around the group," he added.

The T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held in Australia from October 16 to November 13.