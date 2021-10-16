New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: In a piece of heartbreaking news, former India Under-19 captain and Saurashtra cricketer Avi Barot on Friday passed away after suffering a severe heart attack. Avi Barot was 29-years-old.

"Everyone at Saurashtra Cricket Association deeply shocked and saddened on very shocking, untimely and extremely sad demise of Avi Barot, remarkable and notable Cricketer of Saurashtra. He left for heavenly abode in the evening of 15th October 2021 due to severe cardiac arrest. He was 29 years old," Saurashtra Cricket Association said in a statement.

He was a right-handed batter, who could also bowl off-breaks. Barot played 38 first-class matches, 38 List A matches and 20 Domestic T20 games. He was a wicket-keeper-batsman and scored 1,547 runs in first-class matches, 1030 runs in list-A games and 717 runs in T20s.

Barot was a part of the Ranji Trophy winning Saurashtra team, which had defeated Bengal in the summit clash. For Saurashtra, he played 21 Ranji Trophy matches, 17 List A matches and 11 domestic T20 games.

Barot was India U-19 captain in 2011 and earlier this year, he grabbed attention with his stupendous 122-run knock in just 53 balls during a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Goa. He had also represented Haryana and Gujarat in his career

Jaydev Shah, President of Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) expressed, "This is absolutely shocking and painful to learn about Avi's sad demise. He was great teammate and had great Cricketing skill. In all recent domestic matches, he had performed remarkably well. He was very friendly and noble human being. We all at Saurashtra Cricket Association are in deep shock".

"Everyone in Saurashtra Cricket Association conveys heartfelt condolences to family members on very sad demise of Avi Barot and pray Almighty to grant eternal peace to his noble soul and to give enough strength to Avi's family, friends and all dear ones to bear this unbearable loss," a statement from SCA further read.

Avi Barot was a part of the Saurashtra team which had lifted the Ranji Trophy 2019-20 title following a hard-fought final against Bengal at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in March last year.

(With ANI Inputs)

