Avesh Khan Ruled Out Of Asia Cup 2022 Due To Illness, Deepak Chahar Added In Squad

India suffered another blow in their ongoing Asia Cup 2022 campaign as pacer Avesh Khan has been ruled out of the tournament due to illness. Avesh didn't feature in India's last super 4 game against Pakistan due to high fever.

Deepak Chahar has been added to the main squad as he was traveling with the team as standby.

"Avesh has fever and he has also got sinus related problems which has escalated post illness. It will not be possible for him to take further part in the tournament. Deepak Chahar is already there and he will be drafted in the main squad," a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Avesh played two games for India in the ongoinhg continental cup and just got two wickets. He was taken to the cleaners by Hong Kong batters as the pacer leaked 53 runs in his four overs.

Avesh khan is the second player who has been ruled out of the Indian squad due to injury. Earlier, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was ousted from the tournament due to an knee injury. He was replaced by Axar Patel in the squad.

On the other hand, pacer Deepak Chahar recently made a comeback during the tour of Zimbabwe and played two ODIs in Harare. In the two ODIs, he bagged five wickets including the figures of 3-27.

India have lost their first Super 4 clash against Pakistan by five wickets.