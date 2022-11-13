Australia's Glenn Maxwell To Miss ODIs Against England After Breaking Leg In Freak Accident

Charismatic Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has suffered a fracture in his left fibula during a freak accident at a birthday party in Melbourne and has been ruled out for an extended period of time.

In the immediate, the freak mishap -- Maxwell slipped and fell in the backyard during a birthday party -- has ruled the 34-year-old of the ODI series against England beginning this week. He is also likely to miss the rest of the summer "after breaking his leg in the accident at a 50th birthday party (supposedly of a friend) in Melbourne this weekend", said a report in cricket.com.au.

Maxwell underwent surgery early on Sunday after he and the person celebrating his 50th birthday party "were running in a backyard on Saturday evening", the report added.

"Both slipped and fell, with Maxwell's leg becoming trapped under the other person's, understood to be a friend of Maxwell's. Neither were intoxicated and the other person is not believed to have sustained an injury," said the report.

"Glenn is in good spirits It was an unfortunate accident and we feel for Glenn in the circumstances given he was in great touch in his last few games," Australia's selection head George Bailey was quoted as saying in the report.

"Glenn is a critical part of our white ball structure and we will continue to support him through his recovery and rehabilitation."

Meanwhile, Sean Abbott has replaced Maxwell in the side for the ODI series.

Last month, Australia's reserve wicketkeeper in the 15-member men's T20 World Cup squad, Josh Inglis, had suffered a freak hand injury just two days before the team's Super 12 opener against New Zealand at SCG, ruling him out of the tournament.