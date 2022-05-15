Sydney (Australian) | Jagran Sports Desk: Former Australian all-rounder Andrew Symonds passed away on late Saturday night in a car accident near Townsville in Queensland. He was 46-year-old.

In a statement, the police said Symonds' car met an accident in Hervey Range, 50 km from Townsville, after it "left the road and rolled". Officials tried to revive the driver and sole occupant, but he died due to his injuries.

"Early information indicates, shortly after 11 pm the car was being driven on Hervey Range Road, near Alice River Bridge when it left the roadway and rolled," the statement read, as reported by The Associated Press. "Emergency services attempted to revive the 46-year-old driver and sole occupant. However, he died of his injuries."

Symonds' death is yet another tragic blow to world cricket. He is the third Australian cricketer to pass away suddenly this year following the demise of Shane Warne and Rod Marsh in March.

Symonds' death has jolted the world and the cricket fraternity, including his former Australian teammate Jason Gillespie, who said he is "utterly devastated" by the loss of the 46-year-old.

"Horrendous news to wake up to. Utterly devastated. We are all gonna miss you mate," he tweeted.

Adam Gilchrist, another former teammate of Symonds, also expressed over his demise and said, "this really hurts". "Think of your most loyal, fun, loving friend who would do anything for you. That’s Roy," he tweeted.

Damien Fleming was also "devastated" by the death of Symonds. "Roy was So much fun to be around... Our Thoughts are with Symonds family," he tweeted.

Allan Border, former Australian captain, was also among those to pay tribute to Symonds. He said Symonds "hit the ball a long way and just wanted to entertain".

"He was, in a way, a little bit of an old-fashioned cricketer," he told the Nine Network. "He was an adventurer, loved his fishing, he loved hiking, camping. People liked his very laid-back style."

Shoaib Akhtar, former Pakistani legend, also paid tribute to Symonds and said he was "devastated" to hear about his passing away. "We shared a great relationship on and off the field. Thoughts and prayers with the family," he tweeted.

Considered to be one of the finest all-rounders of the game, Symonds played 26 Tests and 198 one-day internationals (ODIs) for Australia. He was a key member of the Australian team that won back-to-back ODI World Cups in 2003 and 2007.

However, throughout his career, Symonds was involved in several controversies, including the infamous "monkeygate" scandal between India and Australia in 2008 where he alleged that Harbhajan Singh had called him a "monkey".

Besides, he was also involved in several alcohol-related indiscretions. In June 2009, Cricket Australia (CA) withdrew its contract and sent him home from the World Twenty20 in England due to an alcohol-related incident.

