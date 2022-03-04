New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne passed away at the age of 52 on Friday. He succumbed to a suspected heart attack, initial reports have said. Lovingly called 'Warnie' and considered one of the greatest leg-spinners of all time, Warne's death was confirmed by his management on Friday. Warne's management released a brief statement saying that he passed away in Koh Samui, Thailand, due to a suspected heart attack.

"Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived," the statement was quoted as saying by Fox Cricket. "The family requests privacy at this tie and will provide further deatils in due course," it added.

His international career spanned across 15 years in which he took 708 Test wickets, second just to Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan.

Heartbreaks and tears have spread across the Cricket universe as the news of Shane Warne's untimely demise became a tragic moment of disbelief for people all over the world.

Cannot believe it.

One of the greatest spinners, the man who made spin cool, superstar Shane Warne is no more.

Life is very fragile, but this is very difficult to fathom. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans all around the world. pic.twitter.com/f7FUzZBaYX — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 4, 2022

I’m truly lost for words here, this is extremely sad. An absolute legend and champion of our game has left us. RIP Shane Warne….still can’t believe it — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 4, 2022

Find it hard to believe. Such a devastating loss for the cricket world. He literally inspired generations with his magical leg spin. You'll forever be missed #ShaneWarne. My heart and prayers goes to his family, friends, and fans. #legend pic.twitter.com/pigrD785gC — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) March 4, 2022

💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) March 4, 2022

Unbelievable. I am shocked to the core. This can't be true...



Rest In Peace, @ShaneWarne. There are no words to describe what I feel right now. A huge loss for cricket. pic.twitter.com/uZdEdNz0x9 — Sir Vivian Richards (@ivivianrichards) March 4, 2022

The game of cricket has lost what I consider a university of leg-spin bowling today. I was inspired by his bowling from the start of my career and it was always a privilege to play against him. My deepest condolences are with Warne's family and loved ones. #ShaneWarne pic.twitter.com/Uht87qDcJ5 — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) March 4, 2022

Shane Warne was one of the only two men to have taken over 1,000 international wickets and was the first cricketer to reach 700 test wickets. In tests, Warne scalped an unfathomable 39 five-wicket hauls, second just to Muttiah Murlitharan. As one of the greats of Cricket, Warne holds the distinction of having never lost a Test match he played at Lord's Cricket Ground in London.

Shane Warne made his cricket debut in 1992. He rose to become a key figure across all formats in one of the most constant periods of dominance by any team in international cricket.

He was a member of Australia’s World Cup win in 1999, and five Ashes-winning Australian team beween 1993 and 2003.

Posted By: Mukul Sharm