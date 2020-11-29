Australia vs India 2020, 2nd ODI: Steve Smith on Sunday scored his 11th ODI hundred. This is his fifth ODI ton against India.

Sydney (Australia) | Jagran Sports Desk: Continuing his good form, star Australian batsman Steve Smith on Sunday scored his 11th one day international (ODI) hundred against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). This is Smith's fifth ODI ton against India and second consecutive hundred of the series.

Smith, however, was not able to convert his hundred into a big innings as he was dismissed by Hardik Pandya for 104 for just 64 balls. In his fiery innings of 104, the former Australian skipper smashed 14 fours and hit two huge sixes.

Smith's hundred helped Australia post a mammoth 390-run target for the Men in Blue in the second of the three-match ODI series at the SCG.

Meanwhile, this is Smith's second consecutive hundred in three-match ODI series against Australia. The 31-year-old had also scored a hundred in the first ODI, helping his side beat India by 66 runs.

Following the match, the star Australian batsman said that he has rediscovered his rhythm and he is "seeing the ball well", noting that he took "a few more risks" during his innings on Friday.

"I have been searching for something for a couple of months now. About three days ago, something just clicked. My rhythm came back, everything came back," he said after the match.

He had also praised Australian openers David Warner and skipper Aaron Finch for providing their side with a solid start that allowed him "to go after the bowling".

"Finchy (Aaron Finch) and Davey (David Warner) played very well early on. We could come in and be aggressive. I wasn't thinking too much out there, just seeing the ball and hitting it. I was seeing the ball well. It was a good surface. Nice to contribute to a good win," he said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma