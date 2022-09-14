Australia Unveil Indigenous Inspired Jersey For Men's T20 World Cup | Watch

Cricket Australia on Wednesday unveiled the indigenous-themed kit for this year's T20 World Cup. This is the first time that an Australian cricket team will don a playing strip representing the First Nations at a global event. Australia will be defending their title on home soil commencing from October 16.

Announcing their jersey for the showpiece event Cricket Australia wrote on Twitter, "It's all in the detail. Proudly unveiling our playing kit for the men's @T20WorldCup."

"The long-sleeved version will see the gold and green artwork extended onto the sleeves of the top, while the pants will be black and a cap will feature the colours of both the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander flags on the brim. The kit was designed by Aunty Fiona Clarke and Courtney Hagen, in collaboration with Asics, with the pair having previously worked together on other Indigenous designs worn by Australia," cricket.com.au reported.

Hosts and reigning champions Australia will play their first and only warm-up game against India at The Gabba on October 17.

In their first T20 World Cup fixture, hosts will take on last year's finalist New Zealand at Sydney Cricket Ground on October 22.