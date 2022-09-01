Australia Announce 15-Member Squad For T20I WC 2022 And India Series; Singapore-Born Tim David Included

Cricket Australia (CA) on Thursday announced its 15-member squad for upcoming ICC T20I World Cup, which will be held in Australia. The team, led by Aaron Finch, will also travel to India for a three-match T20I series this month before returning home to play against West Indies, England and India leading into the World Cup.

However, opener David Warner will not travel with the team to India as a part of a "managed period of preparation" Cricket Australia said, adding that all-rounder Cameron Green will join the squad for the three-match T20I series against the Men in Blue.

While wicket-keeper Alex Carey and legspinner Mitchell Swepson have been omitted, the squad includes Singapore-born all-rounder Tim David, who is considered to be a T20 specialist.

"Mitchell Swepson was unlucky to miss out based on conditions in the UAE at the last World Cup where we planned for tired, spinning wickets compared to what we would expect are good batting conditions along with the larger grounds in Australia," selector George Bailey said in a statement.

David, a 26-year-old hard-hitting batter who was raised in Western Australia, burst into the spotlight in the Pakistan Super League last season and has become hot property as a finishing batsman in global leagues.

He, however, has not played for Australia and all his 14 T20Is have come playing for Singapore. In his 14 games for Singapore, David has 558 runs to his name at an average of 46.50 and a strike rate of 158.52. He played his last T20I for Singapore in 2020 against Hong Kong.

"Tim continues to establish himself with some quality performances in leagues around the world, earning a place in the squad," Bailey said. "He is a highly gifted, natural ball-striker who will add extra batting depth to the group which has had a lot of success in T20 cricket."

HERE's AUSTRALIA'S 15-MEMBER SQUAD FOR THE T20I WORLD CUP 2022:

Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Tim David, Josh Inglis, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, and Kane Richardson.