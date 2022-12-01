AUS vs WI Test: Steve Smith Equals Don Bradman Record With Unbeaten Double Ton

Australia star batter Steve Smith has equalled legendary batter Sir Donald Bradman's record with his 29th Test century on Thursday.

On the second day of the first Test against West Indies, Smith played an unbeaten knock of 200 off 311 balls studded with 17 fours to match Bradman's 29 Test century record for Australia. Only three other batters -- Ricky Ponting (41), Steve Waugh (32) and Matthew Hayden (30) --- have more Test centuries than Smith for Australia.

Smith achieved the feat in his 88th Test and took 155 innings to reach 29 centuries to become the third fastest to the feat. Only Bradman (79) and Sachin Tendulkar (148) took fewer innings than Smith to the milestone.

Smith now has four double centuries in Test cricket and is levelled with Kane Williamson (4) and former India captain Sunil Gavaskar (4).

Earlier, Australia skipper Pat Cummins had won the toss and opted to bat first against West Indies at the Perth Stadium.

Apart from Smith, Marnus Labuschane also smashed a double ton (204) to guide Australia to a thumping total of 598/4d in 152.4 overs after which they declared the innings on day two. The hosts were 293/2 at the end of play on opening day.