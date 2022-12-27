AUS vs SA 2nd Test: David Warner Gets Injured While Celebrating Double-Ton In 100th Test | Watch

Australia vs South Africa 2nd Test: David Warner achieved the feat on the second day of the ongoing second Test against South Africa at Melbourne Cricket Ground. He completed 200 runs off 254 balls including two sixes and 16 fours.

By JE Sports Desk
Tue, 27 Dec 2022 11:52 AM IST
Australia vs South Africa 2nd Test: David Warner raising his bat in celebrations after completing his hundred. (Photo: @MCG Twitter)

Australia batter David Warner is having a memorable outing in his landmark 100th Test match as he became the only second batter to smash a double ton on his hundredth red-ball game.

Warner achieved the feat on the second day of the ongoing second Test against South Africa at Melbourne Cricket Ground. He completed 200 runs off 254 balls including two sixes and 16 fours.

However, Warner has to leave the field just after completing his double ton as he hurt his leg while celebrating. He landed awkwardly on his leg after the celebration jump and couldn't continue his innings.  

Meanwhile, the opener has become the second batter to smash a double century on 100th Test.

Previously, former England skipper Joe root also achieved the feat in his 100th game against India in Chennai last year.

Earlier in the day, Warner ended his nearly three-year-long century drought and joined the elite list of players of who scored hundred on their 100th Test.

With this, Warner has become the 10th player to smash a century in his 100th Test, with the other batters being: Colin Cowdrey (England), Javed Miandad (Pakistan), Gordon Greenidge (West Indies), Alec Stewart (England), Inzamam-ul-Haq (Pakistan), Ricky Ponting (Australia), Graeme Smith (South Africa), Hashim Amla (South Africa), Joe Root (England).

He is also the only second Australian to hit a century in his 100th Test after Ricky Ponting slammed twin tons (120 and 143*) against South Africa back in 2006, which was his 100th Test.

Warner also has the second-highest amount of international cricket centuries among active players. Star Indian batter Virat Kohli tops this list with 72 tons and Warner is at second with 45. England's Root is at third with 44 centuries while Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith are tied at 41 centuries each.

(With ANI inputs) 

