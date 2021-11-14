New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The mighty Australians will clash with the all-deserving New Zealand in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium today. While the Trans-Tasman rivals Australia and New Zealand are two contrasting units, it will be a battle of two highly equipped teams as both teams are eyeing a maiden T20 World Cup title and will go into the summit clash on the back of thrilling wins.

This is the second instance when Australia and New Zealand are up against each other in a final of major ICC tournament. Earlier in 2015, the two Trans-Tasman rivals fared with each other in the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2015. While Australia had thrashed New Zealand by seven wickets in the summit clash six-and-a-half years back, the Kiwis definitely hold the edge this time around thanks to their consistent showing in showpiece events in the last couple of years.

Considering how both Australia and New Zealand won their respective semifinals against fancied opponents, one can expect another dramatic finish at the "Ring of Fire". With just some hours left at the start of the match, here we bring you five players from both teams who will make an impact and are capable of turning the tide.

AUS vs NZ, T20 WC Final 2021: Players to watch out for

David Warner: Returning to the form after last year's sluggish performances, former Aussie skipper David Warner has proved his mettle in the ongoing marquee tournament. Fourth on the list of highest run-getters in the T20 World Cup this year, Warner has been hitting all bowlers out of the park. Picking his form at the right time, Warner has scored runs for the team at crucial times enabling the Aussies to win matches with big margins resulting in their qualifications for the playoffs. Although he didn’t get that fifty against Pakistan, he did show gumption in his 48-run knock.

Jimmy Neesham: The swashbuckling New Zealand all-rounder holds the key for changing the momentum of the game and taking his team over the line, just like he did it in the semi-final clash against England where he hit 27 runs off 11 balls shifting the momentum to his side which paved the way for New Zealand to reach the finals. For someone who was involved in a nerve-wracking Super Over finish in the 2019 ODI World Cup final where England controversially won on the boundary count rule, Neesham said he and his teammates have their eyes firmly set on the final against Australia on Sunday.

Adam Zampa: Zampa has proved to be one of the most economical bowlers in this year's T20 World Cup with an impressive economy of 5.69. With 12 wickets in his name in the tournament so far, Zampa is also the second-highest wicket-taker this year behind Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga. Zampa has the ability to alter his length effectively, giving his ball some air, or bowling a flatter trajectory if the situation demands. Zampa will surely be a player to watch out for in today's final clash.

Daryl Mitchell: Mitchell is among the top 10 highest run-getters in the T20 World Cup this year. His 47-ball 72 in the semi-final against England came at a time when his team needed it the most. He can be an asset for the Kiwis if he gets going. However, his record with the spinners is not that strong with the right-hander getting dismissed three times in the last five league encounters to spinners.

Ish Sodhi: Unlike Zampa, Sodhi is quite effective in bowling fast and flatter trajectories. Although he has accounted for nine wickets so far in the tournament, he still has the big final to make a real mark in the shortest format. Against Australia, he may be among wickets since the middle order looks wobbly at the moment. He also has the most wickets in Australia vs New Zealand T20Is with 16 scalps.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan