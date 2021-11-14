Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: With an aim to win their first ICC T20 World Cup title Australia and New Zealand will collide for the finale of the tournament today, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates at 7:30 pm.

New Zealand will enter the finals as favorites due to their consistency in the whole tournament while Australia will aim to win their first-ever trophy in the T20 WC. Both the teams made the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup as the second team from their respective groups and then came into their own to knock out the tournament's two most dangerous-looking teams England and Pakistan.

What about the head-to-head stats of Australia and New Zealand in T20Is?

The two teams have met each other 14 times in the T20Is with Australia winning 9 games and New Zealand emerging winner on 5 occasions.

What about the head-to-head stats of Australia and New Zealand in the T20 WC?

Contradicting the above stats New Zealands holds an upper hand in the ICC tournament as the two teams have faced each other in 1 match only wherein New Zealand emerged as th winner. Australia in today's match will aim to draw level while New Zealand will try to keep a dominating hand in the tournament.

Here's is the full squad for both sides:

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade (wk), David Warner, Adam Zampa

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

Posted By: Ashita Singh