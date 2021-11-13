New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The feistiness of Australia will clash with the tactical shrewdness of a perennially understated New Zealand when the Trans-Tasman rivals battle for their maiden T20 World Cup trophy on Sunday. Considering how both Australia and New Zealand won their respective semifinals against fancied opponents, one can expect another dramatic finish at the "Ring of Fire".

Australia, who have won a record five World Cup titles in 50-over cricket, has surprisingly not got their hands on the T20 showpiece. New Zealand, on the other hand, has always been consistent in ICC events but now seem to have the self-belief of going all way under Kane Williamson's astute leadership. Australia holds the upper hand over the reigning world Test champions in overall T20 meetings but the Black Caps won their only meeting in the World Cup back in the 2016 edition in India. Their last meeting in a World Cup final, in the 50-over format in 2015, was bossed by the Aussies, who have not won an ICC event since then.

New Zealand, who have been the best bowling side of the group stage, showed their batting class in the semifinals against pre-tournament favourites. Martin Guptill enjoys a good record against Australia in T20s and his opening partner Daryl Mitchell goes into the final having played the innings of his life. Skipper Kane Williamson is due for a big score and expect him to rise to the occasion on Sunday. .

Finch, who could do little with fast inswingers of Shaheen Shah Afridi the other night, will be looking to add to his 251 runs against New Zealand, the most by an Aussie batter against the Kiwis. In his last two innings, Warner has shown class is permanent and form is temporary and trust him to fire in the all-important final. More is expected from Glenn Maxwell and Steve Smith who is yet to make a big impact in the tournament. Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade pulling off a remarkable chase against Pakistan make the Australians better prepared for another close finish.

Aus vs NZ, T20 World Cup Final Dream XI Predictions:

David Warner, Martin Guptill, Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchel Marsh, Adam Zampa, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult

Captain: David Warner, Vice-captain: M Guptill.

PAK vs AUS Probable Playing XIs

Australia: M Wade, D Warner, A Finch, S Smith, G Maxwell, M Marsh, M Stoinis, M Starc, J Hazlewood, P Cummins, A Zampa

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Tim Seifert, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

AUS vs NZ Full Squad:

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade (wk), David Warner, Adam Zampa

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan