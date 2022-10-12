AUS vs ENG 2nd T20I: Ben Stokes' Acrobatic Effort At Boundary Rope Saves A Six | Watch

England all-rounder Ben Stokes pulled off a stunning effort in the field to save a six at the boundary rope against Australia in the second T20I at Manuka Oval in Canberra.

Stokes was making his return to T20I format for the first time in more than a year. The incident occurred during the 12th over of the innings bowled by Sam Curran. Mitchell Marsh smashed the ball to what it believed to be a six until Stokes came under the ball and showed his flexibility to keep the ball inside the boundary rope at long-off. He was batting at the score of 34.

From the moment ball left the bat it seemed like it will clear the boundary rope for a six. But Stokes made it possible as he perfectly judged his jump and took the catch and immediately threw the ball before crossing the boundary rope.

The match turned out to be quite an exciting affair as England posted a total of 178/7, riding on Dawid Malan's 49-ball 82. Moeen Ali also played a useful knock of 44 from 27 balls and was involved in a 92-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Malan.

Even though the target looked like a challenging one, Australia had the firepower in their batting line-up to chase it down. They looked well on course even in the 17th over of the innings, with Tim David blazing away and smashing the English bowlers all around the park.

But the momentum shifted completely when Curran cleaned up David round his legs in the 18th over and Australia ultimately fell short by eight runs.