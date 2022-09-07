Asia Cup 2022: We Wanted To Try Three Seamers Before The World Cup, Says Rohit Sharma

Indian bowlers were at the receving end of the critics after facing back-to-back defeats in their Asia Cup Super 4 games while defending the target. Skipper Rohit Sharma admitted that they were short of one seamer in the competition as they wanted to test three pacers before the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

In the competition, India played with two frontline seamers either Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Avesh Khan or Bhuvneshwar kumar and Arshdeep Singh while Hardik Pandya remained their third seaming option. The results might have affected them but India got the long term answers of playing with five bowlers.

Sri Lanka defeated India by six wickets in Super 4 game on Tuesday and dented India's hope of playing in the final of the Asia Cup.

"But I was happy with the three seamers. Unfortunately, Avesh hasn't turned up well in the fitness tests. He didn't respond well because he was quite sick. Ideally the combination we would play is four seamers, but three seamers was something we wanted to try before the World Cup. We need to find answers as a team, like where we are with five bowlers. We know now where we stand with this combination," Rohit said in the post-match presentation.

He further added, "No long term worries, we have lost only two games back to back. Since the last World Cup, we haven't lost too many games. These games will teach us. We wanted to put ourselves under pressure in the Asia Cup. We are still looking for answers. These were two back to back games of close finishes. Have to give a lot (of credit) to Arshdeep for bowling at the death and for the way he bowled. Chahal and Bhuvi are the senior pros and have been doing it for a while. I need to get answers from the younger ones."

India needed to defend 21 runs off the last two overs but Bhuvneshwar Kumar gave 14 from the penultimate over and left just 7 runs for Arshdeep to defend in the last over. Dasun Shanaka (33*) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (25*) got their side over the line with a ball to spare after openers Pathum Nissanka (52) and Kusal Medis (57) both smashed fifties and set the foundation of the 174-run chase.

"We just ended up on the wrong side, as simple as that. We could have capitalized on the first half of our innings. We fell 10-15 runs short. The second half wasn't good for us. The guys who were out in the middle can learn about what shots can be played. These things can happen. Losses like these will make us understand what works as a team," Rohit said.

"With the ball, it was a good effort to take it to the last over considering the start they had. The spinners bowled aggressively and got wickets in the middle overs, but Sri Lanka held their nerve. We thought with the bigger boundary we could use the spinners well. But the plan didn't work out. Their right-handers batted for very long. I thought of bringing in Hooda and using the longer boundaries," he added.