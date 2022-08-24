Asia Cup 2022: VVS Laxman Named Interim Head Coach

Former India batter VVS Laxman will take the charge of interim head coach for Asia Cup in absence of Rahul Dravid, who has tested positive for COVID19.

By Ankit Bisht
Wed, 24 Aug 2022 07:37 PM IST
VVS Laxman (Photo: @BCCI Twitter)

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday named National Cricket Academy head VVS Laxman as the interim head coach of the Indian team for the upcoming Asia Cup, beginning from Saturday, August 27.

Laxman was part of the Indian team which travelled to Zimbabwe for three-match ODI series. Laxman will replace Rahul Dravid as he tested positive for the COVID19 ahead of team's departure to UAE.

"Laxman, who travelled with the Indian team that played the ODI series in Zimbabwe will oversee the team’s preparation in the absence of Rahul Dravid, who tested positive for COVID-19 before the team’s departure to the UAE. Dravid will join the team once he tests negative and is cleared by the BCCI Medical Team," BCCI said in a statement.

Laxman has linked up with the squad in Dubai along with vice-captain KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda and Avesh Khan, who travelled from Harare, it added.

India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening Asia Cup fixture at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, August 28.

