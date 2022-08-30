Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli Sweats It Out Ahead Of India Vs Hong Kong Clash

Former India skipper Virat Kohli got of to a decent start in Asia Cup 2022 after he scored a decent 35 off 34 balls against arch-rivals Pakistan in the team's inaugural game at the tournament on Sunday (August 28). The 33-year-old, however, is leaving no stone unturned to gear up for team India's next match in the showpiece event.

On Tuesday, Kohli, who has 71 international centuries to his name, was seen sweating out for the team's next game against Hong Kong on Wednesday (August 31). He also shared pictures from his workout session on the Koo app as he gears up for the Hong Kong match.

In another heartwarming gesture, the former India skipper gifted a signed jersey of the Indian team to Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf. He was also interacting with the 28-year-old right-arm pacer after India's five-wicket victory over Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) also posted a video of a star India batter gifting a jersey to a Pakistani pacer. "The match may be over but moments like these shine bright. A heartwarming gesture by @imVkohli as he hands over a signed jersey to Pakistan's Haris Rauf post the #INDvPAK game," the BCCI said while sharing the video.

Thousands of fans appreciated Kohli's gesture. "Wholesome moment," tweeted a fans, while another wrote, "The things we love to see." "That's why, He is King. Great cricketer and great person @imVkohli," tweeted another fan.

Kohli, while far from being impressive in the chase of 147 in the Asia Cup opener against Pakistan, played a noteworthy knock of 35 as India defeated the rivals with just two balls to spare. Rauf, however, didn't make much of an impact in the game, scoring an unbeaten 13 at the back-end and going without a wicket in his four overs, conceding 35 runs at an economy of 8.75.