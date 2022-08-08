Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul Back; Jasprit Bumrah Misses Out | Check Full Squad

BCCI on Monday announced the squad for the upcoming Asia Cup, which is to be played in the UAE from August 27. Rohit Sharma will lead the team, while former captain Virat Kohli is back in the squad after a break. Also, a fit-again vice-captain KL Rahul were back in the 15-member Indian squad for the Asia Cup while senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah missed out owing to a back injury.

Rahul, who did not feature in the T20 series against West Indies due to COVID-19, has recuperated from sports hernia surgery and is back as vice-captain. Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik are the two wicket-keeping options in the squad of 15.

Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Ravi Bishnoi are part of the squad and Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja are the two all-rounders included.

The notable names dropped from the main squad are batter Shreyas Iyer and left-arm spinner Axar Patel. Seamer Deepak Chahar, who has had a four-month lay-off due to a hamstring tear and back injury was also among the reserves.

🚨#TeamIndia squad for Asia Cup 2022 - Rohit Sharma (Capt ), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Y Chahal, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan. — BCCI (@BCCI) August 8, 2022

The other absentee from the squad is pacer Harshal Patel owing to rib injury. Meanwhile, Iyer, Patel and Chahar have been named as standbys.

"Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel were not available for selection owing to injuries. They are currently undergoing rehab at the NCA in Bengaluru," the BCCI said on Twitter.

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Y Chahal, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked India's squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 to be played from 27th August to 11th September 2022. The 15th edition of the tournament will be played in the UAE between six teams (main event). Defending champions India are also the most successful team, having won the trophy seven times. While the last edition of the tournament was held in an ODI format, this edition will feature the T20 format," BCCI's statement read.