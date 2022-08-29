Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli Hands Over A Signed Jersey To Pakistan's Haris Rauf

Star player Virat Kohli handed over his signed jersey, which he wore in his 100th T20I, to Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf after the Asia Cup match concluded at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. India won the blockbuster match against Pakistan by five wickets thanks to Hardik Pandya's all-round performance.

It was not only the India vs Pakistan match which created the hype but also the historic milestone for Kohli as he became the only Indian cricketer to play 100 games across formats. He became only second cricketer worldwide to play a century of games in all formats after New Zealand's Ross Taylor.

In his 100th T20I game, Kohli was looking in touch after returning from a month-long break due to mental health issues. He played a knock of 35-run off 34 balls in India's 148-run chase.

Sharing the video on Twitter BCCI wrote, "A heartwarming gesture by Virat Kohli as he hands over a signed jersey to Pakistan's Haris Rauf post the #INDvPAK game."

The match may be over but moments like these shine bright



A heartwarming gesture by @imVkohli as he hands over a signed jersey to Pakistan's Haris Rauf post the #INDvPAK game #TeamIndia | #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/3qqejMKHjG — BCCI (@BCCI) August 29, 2022

Pandya played a crucial role in India's victory against arch rivals as he contributed 33 runs from the bat after clinching three wickets. Bhuvneshwar Kumar scalped four wickets and helped the side to bundle Pakistan for 147.

Chasing mundane target of 148, India suffered a bad start as they lost KL Rahul on a duck while skipper Rohit Sharma departed after scoring 12 runs. Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja (35) added crucial runs for India in the middle order and rest was done by Pandya to get the team over the line.

India will now lock horns against Hong Kong at Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday, August 30.