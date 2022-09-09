Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli Can Score 6,7 Centuries Even Batting At No. 3 In T20Is, Says KL Rahul

After Virat Kohli's blistering first T20I century, which helped India to thrash Afghanistan by 101 runs in the Asia Cup Super 4 on Thursday, India stand-in captain KL Rahul applauded the star batter and said he can produce six or seven more centuries in the shortest format of the game while batting at no. 3.

Against Afghanistan, Kohli opened the innings with Rahul in absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, who was rested for the game which was a dead rubber. Kohli played a knock of 122* runs off 61 balls laced with 6 sixes and 12 fours which helped India post a hefty score of 212/2 in 20 overs. Rahul also contributed 62 from 41 balls.

“You all know what Virat Kohli is like. It does not mean that he will score 5 centuries only as an opener. He can score 6 or 7 centuries even if he bats at number 3. It is all about defined roles in the team and today he played his role beautifully,” Rahul told reporters at the press conference.

KL Rahul commends Virat Kohli on his sensational performance against Afghanistan 🇦🇫 and talks about how important it is for India 🇮🇳 to adapt to different situations going forward. #INDvAFG #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #AsiaCup #GetReadyForEpic pic.twitter.com/l3eC6orho5 — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) September 8, 2022

"There was no difference to his mindset, attitude and work-ethic in the last 2-3 years, or before that when he used to score 100s every second game. There's been no difference in the way he prepares for the game, or the attitude towards representing the country and winning matches for his team. The desire and the passion he's had has always remained the same," he added.

Kohli's international century came after nearly three years and it was his third 50+ score in the span of five matches in the tournament. Talking about Kohli's contribution Rahul said, "I think we're also very obsessed with numbers - only if centuries are being hit, a batter is considered to be in form - but his contributions in the last 2-3 years were phenomenal. He's still the top-2 or top-3 run-getters in white-ball cricket in the last two or three years."

"As a player, you always want to be perfect or challenge yourself. You run behind excellence. He's always been that player. Even during this [lean] phase, he's remained in the moment, he's worked hard on his game, he's remained patient - and that's been a big learning for us in the group that these ups and downs are a part of every player's career and how you remain balanced in your mindset, how you can focus on what's in front of you today," he added.

India have ended their Asia Cup campaign against Afghanistan on Thursday after failing to qualify in the summit clash.