Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli Breaks Century Drought, Slams 1st International Ton After 1,021 Days

Virat Kohli's long wait for century ended on Thursday after he smashed his first T20I century. His maiden T20I ton came against Afghanistan in the ongoing Asia Cup Super 4 clash at Dubai International Stadium. This was Kohli's first international century after 1,021 days. Kohli said the century was special and dedicated the hundred to his wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika.

It is Kohli's 71st century in the international cricket. He has now equalled former Australia batter Ricky Ponting's 71 centuries record in the international cricket. The right-handed batter is only behind legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who has 100 international tons.

Kohli has also surpassed his teammate and skipper Rohit Sharma to achieve most 50+ scores in the T20Is. The former skipper played an unbeaten blistering knock of 122 runs off 61 runs with the help of 6 sixes and 12 fours. This was Kohli's third fifty plus score in a span of five matches in the tournament.

In absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma who wanted to take rest before the T20 World Cup, stand-in captain KL Rahul along with Kohli came in to open the innings. The duo provided the flying start to India as they accumulated 52 runs in the six overs of the powerplay.

Apart from Kohli, KL Rahul also smashed 62 off 40 balls before he was removed by Fareed Ahmad in the 13th over. Suryakumar Yadav (6) was cheaply bagged by Ahmad in the same over.

Kohli's ton helped India to post a mammoth total of 212/2 in 20 overs. Rishabh Pant remained not out on 20 runs.

After completing his century Kohli celebrated in a very calm manner and kissed his wedding ring. In the innings break, Kohli said he dedicate this century to his wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika.

"Last two and a half years have taught me a lot. I am going to turn 34 in a month. So those angry celebrations are a thing of the past. Actually I was shocked. This is the last format I thought. It was an accumulation of a lot of things. The team has been open and helpful. I know there was a lot of stuff going outside. And I kissed my ring. You see me standing here because one person has put things in perspective for me. That's Anushka. This hundred is for her and for our little daughter Vamika as well. When you have someone next to you having conversations putting things in perspective, like Anushka has been... when I came back I was not desperate. Six weeks off I was refreshed. I realised how tired I was. Competitiveness doesn't allow it, but this break allowed me enjoy the game again," Kohli said.