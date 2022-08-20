Asia Cup 2022: Uncapped Dilshan Madushanka Earns Place In Sri Lanka's 18-Member Squad

Sri Lanka on Saturday named an uncapped 21-year-old pacer Dilshan Madushanka in their 18-member strong squad for the upcoming Asia Cup, beginning on August 27 in Dubai.

Apart from the left-arm seamer Madushanka, Ashen Bandara is another notable addition in the team. Bandara last played for Sri Lanka in July 2021 in a T20I match against India. The squad will be led by Dasun Shanaka while Charith Asalanka will perform the duties of his deputy. Binura Fernando and Kasun Rajitha, who were named in the original squad, will not tour owing to injuries sustained during the SLC Invitational T20 League 2022.

Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, and Jeffrey Vandersay will be making their come back in the T20Is after missing out the last T20I series against Australia in June.

"Sri Lanka Cricket Selection Committee at a meeting held on the 10th August 2022, selected the following squad to take part in the Men’s Asia Cup 2022," Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.

Sri Lanka team will leave the country on August 24 to take part in the Asia Cup. Five-time champions Sri Lanka will take on Afghanistan at Dubai International Stadium on August 27 in the opening clash of the tournament.

Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka (vc), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Dinesh Chandimal.