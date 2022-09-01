Asia Cup 2022: Suryakumar Yadav's Rise In Indian Team As Middle-Order Maverick

Flamboyant Suryakumar Yadav has been praised by many for his 26-ball 68* against Hong Kong in the Asia Cup match as he displayed some phenomenal hitting skills on the slow wicket of Dubai International Stadium.

Suryakumar batted with a strike rate of above 250 which is exceptional for the Men in Blue looking at the number he comes in to bat for. He will be India's biggest bet in the T20I World Cup in Australia. It was not just hitting that turned public eye balls towards him but also the shot selection -- ranging from lap, the reverse lap, the sweep, you name it and he will play it. He covered every corner of the ground through his shots and was a class apart. Suryakumar looked very confident and sound in his batting despite playing unorthodox shots.

His intent was very clear from the first ball that is to hit big shots. Once arriving at the crease, the 31-year-old didn't had a blink and took Hong Kong bowlers to cleaners throughout his stay in the middle. The Mumbai batter smashed half a dozen maximums and 6 fours during his 26-ball innings. The middle-order batter got the support from former skipper Virat Kohli, who also smashed much-awaited half-century for himself to shut his critics. Suryakumar and Kohli had a 98-run stand for the third wicket dominated by the former as he contributed 68 runs to the partnership.

The class and finesse with which he batted is unmatched. He delivered his shots with an ease standing within his crease. The right-handed batter made his India debut last year in a T20I against England. Since then he has been a integral part of the side in the shortest format of the game. He has played 25 T20Is and accumulated 758 runs at an average of almost 40 with strike rate of above 170. With innings like this, he will earn more respect and attention in the team and cricket at large.



Suryakumar is paving way for himself for becoming the next big thing in the Indian team keeping in mind the next year's 50-over World Cup in India. He got late entry in the time but he made sure that he come as a mature player. Playing in the IPL made him the man who he is today. He was knocking the Indian team's doors with his IPL performances but it was no sooner than last year when he made it to the side. Since then he has never looked back.

It was in 2018 when Suryakumar earned his name in the domestic circuit after scoring 512 runs in the season. In the following seasons he smashed 424, 480, 317 and 303 in the recent edition of the IPL. In the IPL after 2018 his average hasn't dropped below 30 barring 2021 season. The player has a promising future in the Indian team as Men in Blue will be looking for replacements for their top-order in the future keeping in mind the age of their batters.