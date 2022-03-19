Colombo (Sri Lanka) | Jagran Sports Desk: The Asia Cup will be held from August 27 to September 11 and Sri Lanka will host the tournament in the T20 format, while the qualifiers for the same will start from August 20, 2022. The decision was announced by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) after its annual general meeting.

All five Test teams of the continent -- India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and hosts Sri Lanka -- will feature in the tournament, along with one more Asian side that will be decided after a qualifier tournament.

"The Asia Cup 2022 (T20 Format) will be held in Sri Lanka from 27 August - 11 September later this year. The Qualifiers for the same will be played 20 August 2022 onwards," the ACC tweeted after its AGM.

The tournament, which usually alternates between ODI and T20I formats, was last played in 2018 and won by India. The COVID-19 pandemic had forced the postponement of the 2020 edition.

Sri Lanka were supposed to host the 2020 edition, but the pandemic first pushed the event to 2021 before finally being moved to 2022. Pakistan, who were originally supposed to host the 2022 Asia Cup, now have the hosting rights for 2023.

The sixth team to join the tournament will be one of UAE, Kuwait, Singapore and Hong Kong. UAE and Kuwait had made it to the qualifiers after finishing first and second in the ACC Western region event in 2020 while Singapore and Hong Kong did the same from the eastern region.

India will be playing Pakistan for the first time after the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup. Team India will be participating in the tournament as defending champions, which conquered the title in 2018. India remains the most dominant team in the history of the Asia Cup-clinching it seven times out of the 14 editions so far, including the last two editions.

They have also made the most appearances in Asia Cup followed by Pakistan and Bangladesh who have played the tournament 13 times each. Pakistan have won the remaining two times - 2000 and 2012. This will be the 15th edition of the Asia cup, which was started in 1984.

(With Agency Inputs)

Posted By: Ashita Singh