Asia Cup 2022 Shifted To UAE From Crisis-Hit Sri Lanka, Announces Sourav Ganguly

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Thursday informed that the Asia Cup, which was scheduled to be played in Sri Lanka, has been shifted to United Arab Emirates (UAE) and cited that it will be the only region where rains won't affect the matches. "Asia Cup will be in UAE, as it is the only place where there won't be rains," Ganguly said after the Board's Apex Council meeting here.

The decision was taken during the BCCI's Apex Council Meeting today, which was headed by BCCI Secretary Jay Shah. The development came a day after the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Wednesday had informed the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) that the board will not be in a position to host the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup T20 because of the economic and political crisis in the country.

“Sri Lankan cricket has conveyed that due to the existing political and economic situation in their country specially where foreign exchange is concerned it is not an ideal situation for them to host such a mega-event of six teams in the island,” an ACC source, as quoted by PTI, said.

The SLC recently postponed the third edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) due to the ongoing political and economical crisis in the country. The Asia Cup is slated to be held from August 27 to September 11 and will be played in the T20 format. Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, India and Bangladesh will be the five full-member teams.

The tournament serves as good preparation for the Asian teams ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia in October-November. Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) earlier last week said that it wanted Asia Cup to be played in Sri Lanka.

"Our first preference is to support Sri Lanka and play the Asia Cup there. If this tournament does not take place in Sri Lanka, it will be a huge cricketing and financial loss for them. Australia’s recent tour of Sri Lanka went off without any problems," said PCB chief executive Faisal Hasnain in a statement.

"Similarly, there have been no issues with the ongoing Pakistan tour of Sri Lanka as we are constantly in touch with Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and our embassy in the country. Our discussions with the ACC representatives have suggested that the tournament is on track at the moment as they are monitoring the situation very carefully and we will support their decision."