Asia Cup 2022: My Preparations Have Always Been On Top, Says Suryakumar Yadav Ahead Of Ind-Pak Clash

The in-form India flamboyant batter Suryakumar Yadav has backed his preparations ahead of the high intensity Super 4 clash against Pakistan in the Asia Cup. The right-handed batter said his preparations that he has been doing since 3-4 years has helped him in getting better today.

The 31-year-old has played a blistering knock of 68 off 26 studded with 6 sixes and as many fours against Hong Kong after scoring just 18 against Pakistan. Suryakumar has been a consisting performer for India in the shortest format. He is ranked no. 2 in the ICC player rankings for T20I.

Talking about his batting on Star Sports show ‘Follow the Blues’ he said, “When I was growing up, there have been lots of talks regarding the India-Pakistan game and people say it’s the greatest rivalry, but when I or anyone go on the ground, it’s like we are playing just another game. When we enter the field, all our preparations, all our routines, what we have been doing for any other game, it just reflects on the ground. So, when I go on the ground, it’s all the same. I don’t think what rivalry has been happening and what the expectations from outside etc. are. So, I just try to stay in my zone and play the game.”

He also added, “For me, I think my preparations have always been on top. What I have done in the last three-four years with my game; go sit in the room and watch my batting again and again. Just try and stay one step ahead of any other team. So, I feel that the preparations have always been on top, and these things have helped me till now and I will follow that again and again.”

Further talking about his love for sweep shot he stated, “I love playing the sweep shot, to the spinners as well as to the fast bowlers; whenever I feel I have to play that, but its need of the hour to play everywhere on the ground and so I just try and be myself.”

Suryakumar said he plays with the same mindset irrespective for the format as he tries to express himself while being on the crease.

“I think with the way cricket is going on, I used to play the same way in Ranji Trophy. Obviously, not sweeping around the fast bowler, playing the scoop. But my game, my mind-set was the same when I was playing red ball as well. It’s same for all three formats. It doesn’t change from a T20 to a one-day. So, my mind-set remains the same, I try and express myself as much as I can. And with the way things were panned at that moment, I just wanted to be a little different. So, I tried a few strokes in the nets, started watching my batting again and again, where I can excel and what areas I can improvise more, so those are the things that really helped me and I started practising that in the net sessions and it all went well during the game. So, really happy with the way things are going”, he signed off.