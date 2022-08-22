Asia Cup 2022: Mohammad Hasnain To Replace Shaheen Shah Afridi In Pakistan Squad

Pakistan Cricet Board (PCB) on Monday named Mohammad Hasnain in their Asia Cup squad as a replacement of injured pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Shaheen will spend 4-6 weeks away from the cricket due to an knee injury he sustained while fielding during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. He will also miss the home T20I series against England.

The 22-year-old Hasnain has represented Pakistan in 18 T20Is and has bagged 17 wickets.

"Hasnain will join the side from the United Kingdom, where he is representing Oval Invincibles in The Hundred competition," PCB said in a release.

"Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed and Usman Qadir will leave for Dubai in the wee hours of Tuesday. They will replace Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Haris, Salman Ali Agha and Zahid Mehmood, who were part of the 16-member ODI squad against the Netherlands," it added.

Pakistan will take on India at Dubai Internationl Stadium on Saturday, August 28 in their opening clash in the Asia Cup. Pakistan will face Asia Cup Qualifier winner in their second match on 2 September. The Super Four games will be played between September 3 and 9, with the final being played on September 11.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc) Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir.