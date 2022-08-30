Asia Cup 2022: Kohli Not Looking Confident Even After Getting Set, Says Inzamam-ul-Haq

In India's opening game in the Asia Cup against Pakistan, which Men in Blue won by five wickets, Virat Kohli's form was the focus point as he came back from a month-long break. Former India skipper played a 35-run knock off 34 balls including 3 fours and 1 six but he was not at his best and many ex-cricketers and experts are echoing the same thing. Former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq said he was surprised to see that Kohli was not looking 'confident' in the match despite scoring some runs.

Hardik Pandya (33*) and Ravindra Jadeja (35) played crucial knocks while chasing 148 to put their side over the line in a thrilling bluckbuster in Dubai on Sunday.

"There was a lot of pressure on Kohli and I noticed that. Usually, it is difficult to dismiss a set batter and especially when he has scored 30-35 runs, but I was surprised to see yesterday that Kohli was not looking as confident even after getting set. This is a thing to be looked at,"Inzamam said on his YouTube Channel.

Former Pakistan skipper further heaped praises on India's strong middle-order comprising Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja. Pant's exclusion from the playing XI was a shock to Inzamam.

"India's middle order and lower middle order is very strong. That is what sets them apart from the other teams in this Asia Cup. I was surprised that India chose to bench Rishabh Pant. The combination of Pant, Pandya and Jadeja is outstanding. Once upon a time, Pakistan also had a lower order comprising Kamran Akmal, Abdul Razzaq and Shahid Afridi. It was difficult to chase down 11 runs an over on this pitch, but they played really well," said Inzamam.

India will lock horns with Hong Kong on Wednesday at Dubai International Stadium to seal their spot in Super 4 as top two team from each group will qualify to the next round.