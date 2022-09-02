Asia Cup 2022: Is Ravindra Jadeja's Exit A Worry for India?

Experienced Ravindra Jadeja's exit from the Asia Cup ahead of the Super 4 games is a big blow for India. It came as a suprise for many as Jadeja was not seen in any pain or didn't even hurt himself on the ground during games against Pakistan and Hong Kong.

BCCI update naming Axar Patel as Jadeja's replacement shocked all as it was hard to believe that swashbuckling all-rounder's campaign has ended in the tournament which started a week back. Jadeja is a vital cog of India's middle-order batting and also plays a role of third spinner.

"Ravindra Jadeja has sustained a right knee injury and is ruled out of the tournament. He is currently under the supervision of the BCCI medical team," BCCI said in a statement.

In the tense clash against Pakistan it was Jadeja's brilliant innings along with Hardik Pandya's heroic which made India win a thriller by five wickets. Coming in to bat at no. 4, Jajeda contributed 35 off 29 balls with the help of two sixes and as many fours while Pandya remained unbeaten on 33 off 17 balls including a six and 4 fours.

In the second match against Hong Kong, Jadeja didn't get to bat but he grabbed a wicket as he returned with the figures of 1-15 from his four overs. He also had the bulls eye throw to the stumps which resulted in the dismissal of Nizakat Khan. Jajeja is a sort of player which brings three dimensions to the game with his batting, bowling and fielding. He is an execeptional fielder in the Indian side.

India will surely miss his skills on the field in the remainder of the tournament. Skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid will have a difficult task of finding Jadeja's replacement in the side. However, Axar Patel is an available option with same left-arm bowling and batting ability. Axar has played 25 T20Is for India and clinched 21 wickets at an average of 27.19. He last played in India's series against Zimbabwe and West Indies.

In Caribbean, Axar played two T20Is and bagged five wickets while in three ODIs against Zimbabwe he dismissed 6 wickets.

Deepak Hooda is another available option for Men in Blue who has the big hitting abilities and bowling skills too.

India have sealed the Super 4 spot in the competition after winning both their games against Pakistan and Hong Kong at Dubai International Stadium. India will next play against the winner of the match between Pakistan and Hong Kong in their first Super 4 match at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.