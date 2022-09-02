Asia Cup 2022: Indian Players Spend A Day Out On Beach Ahead Of Super 4 Clash

After securing berth in the Super 4 of the ongoing Asia Cup, Indian players had an off day and spent the day enjoying beach activities in Dubai. India won their both Group A matches against Pakistan and Hong Kong.

Spirited Indian players were seen kayaking, surfing and playing beach volley ball on their off day. Men in Blue will next lock horns against either Pakistan or Hong Kong in their first Super 4 match at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Sharing a video on their official Twitter handle, BCCI captioned the post, "When #TeamIndia hit 𝗨.𝗡.𝗪.𝗜.𝗡.𝗗! Time for some surf, sand & beach volley!"

"It was an off-day so Rahul Dravid sir decided that we should have some fun activities. It was good fun, relaxing. We had some great fun. You can see how everyone is happy and excited. This all helps in creating team bonding," spinner Yuzvendra Chahal said in the video.

India are having an amazing outing in the tournament so far as star batter Virat Kohli regained his form and scoring runs in the middle-order with Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya. However, India's top-order comprising KL Rahul and skipper Rohit Sharma are yet to rise to the occasion.

In the first match against Pakistan, Indian pacers bagged all the wickets as Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya made the headlines by scalping four and three wickets respectively. In the next game against Hong Kong, Jadeja also added himself in the wicket takers list as a sole spinner.

The next phase of the torunament is vital for the side in their title defence journey as only two teams will qualify from Super 4 to play the summit clash. Indian haven't lost any match in their last five T20Is.