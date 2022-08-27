Asia Cup 2022: I Want To Make My Team Win At Any Cost, Says Virat Kohli

A day ahead of India's much-anticipated Asia Cup clash against arch-rivals Pakistan, star India batter Virat Kohli has talked about his day-to-day routine and said he is only focused on taking his side to the winning line 'at any cost'.

Kohli has been struggling to score runs in the international cricket and had opted for rest in India's tours of West Indies and Zimbabwe to regain his strength back. In the 16 matches he has played so far across formats, Kohli has managed to score 476 runs including four fities. of which, 220 came in four Tests including one half-century. He has averaged just 25.05 in the year so far.

Talking about his day routine, the 33-year-old said he does everything with 'absolute presence' and happiness.

“I am a person, who wakes up and feels like okay let’s see what the day has for me. You know and be part of everything that I am doing through the day with absolute presence and involvement and happiness, and that’s who I have always been,” Kohli said in a video posted by the BCCI on Twitter.

Kohli further added that everyone asks about his on-field intensity which comes from simple mantra that he wants to make his team win even if he is gasping for breath when he walks out of the field.

“People ask me a lot, how do you do this on the field and how do you carry on with so much intensity. I just tell them I love playing the game and I love the fact that I have so much to contribute to every ball, and I will give every inch of my energy on the field," Kohli said.

“For me it never felt like abnormal. Lot of people on the outside watched me and even within the team they asked me how do you keep up with it, and I just said one simple thing that I want to make my team win at any cost and if that means that I am gasping for breath when I walk off the field, so be it," the former skipper added.

Talking about his struggle to keep up his intensity, the right-handed batter said he was pushing himself to attain that and it was not coming naturally.

"I mean that’s the kind of preparation I go through to be able to play like that. Wo naturally nahi ho raha tha aur mujhe push karna pad raha tha (I was not able to get that high intensity naturally, I was pushing myself to do it). But I just didn’t know it,” said Kohli.

Kohli will be seen in action against Pakistan at Dubai Intenational Stadium on Sunday, August 28.