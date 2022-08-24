Asia Cup 2022: I Know That I'm Batting Well, Says Virat Kohli Ahead Of Pakistan Clash

As India's clash against Pakistan in the Asia Cup is around the corner, Virat Kohli's form is the most discussed topic in the cricketing circles. The right-handed batter is giving no head to the discussions as he feels that he is 'batting well'. Despite Kohli has failed to score big runs this year but their is no pattern in his dismissal.

Cricketing legends will also agree that he is not sounding technically incorrect or playing absurd shots. It is just that he is doing everything correct and yet failing to score runs. There is no such point which Kohli is completely missing in his game.



Comparing his current lean patch to 2014 England's tour struggles, Kohli said this time he sees no problem in his batting style this time which he had felt in the overseas tour earlier.

"What happened in England was a pattern, so something that I could work on and something that I had to kind of overcome. Right now, as you rightly mentioned, there is nothing that you can point out saying that the problem is happening here. So, that for me, is actually an easier thing to process because I know that I'm batting well and at times, when I start feeling that rhythm back, then I know that I'm batting well," Kohli said while speaking exclusively on Star Sports show 'Game Plan'.



"So, that for me is not an issue, which wasn't the case in England; I didn't feel like I was batting well at all. So, I had to work hard on one thing that could be exposed again and again which I overcame; right now this is not the case," he added.

In this year so far, Kohli has managed to score 476 runs including four fities in 16 matches across formats. Out of these 476 runs, 220 came in four Tests including one half-century. He has averaged just 25.05 in the year so far.

After opting out of West Indies and Zimbabwe tours, Kohli will be seen in action against Pakistan on Sunday, August 28.