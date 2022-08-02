Asia Cup 2022: India vs Pakistan Clash In Dubai On August 28; Check Full Schedule

India will face arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28 in the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai. The schedule for Asia Cup 2022 is released and the tournament is touted to start on August 27. One of the most awaited matches of India vs Pakistan will be played on the second day of the tournament i.e on Sunday.

Asia Cup 2022 will end on September 11 with a summit clash between winners of Group A and Group B. Meanwhile, the tournament opener will be played between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.

The match against Pakistan would be India's first fixture in the upcoming Asia Cup. Last Year, Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets in a T20 World Cup match in their previous encounter. This year India under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma would look to avenge their loss and start the Asia Cup Campaign with a win.

The 15th edition of the Asia Cup will serve as ideal preparation ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/QfTskWX6RD — Jay Shah (@JayShah) August 2, 2022

"The wait is finally over as the battle for Asian supremacy commences on 27th August with the all-important final on 11th September. The 15th edition of the Asia Cup will serve as ideal preparation ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup," tweeted Jay Shah, the secretary of BCCI.

Earlier, due to the crisis in Sri Lanka, the match was shifted to UAE. Informing the same, the Asian Cricket Council President Jay Shah said: "Considering the prevailing situation in Sri Lanka, the ACC after extensive deliberation has unanimously concluded that it would be appropriate to relocate the tournament from Sri Lanka to the UAE," ACC said in a statement.

Dubai hosts 10 matches, including the Sept. 11 final, while three will be played in Sharjah, ACC president Jay Shah, who is also the secretary of the Indian cricket board, said on Twitter.