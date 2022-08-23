Asia Cup 2022: Full Schedule, Venues, India Squad, Where To Watch And Other Details

Six teams -- India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and the winner of Asia Cup 2022 Qualifier -- will contest for the coveted Asia Cup. One team from Hong Kong, Kuwait, Singapore and UAE will capture the spot of the sixth team.

The tournament will begin from August 27 and the final will be played on September 11. India is the most successful team in the tourmanent with seven titles to their cabinet and they're also the defending champions. Sri Lanka has won the continental cup for five times while Pakistan got lucky on two occasions.

Format of Asia Cup:

This time the continental competition will be played in T20I format. The six teams are divided into two groups with India, Pakistan and a qualifying team in Group A and Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan forming Group B. Each team plays the other once in the group stage with the top two teams from each group advancing to the Super 4 round. The top 2 teams from Super 4 will qualify for the final.

Venue:

The Asian Cricket Council’s marquee event returns after a four-year interval and will be played in the T20 format across two venues -- Dubai International Cricket Stadium and Sharjah. Dubai will play host to nine games while Sharjah will host four games.



Squads:

Group A

India squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain.

Winner of Asia Cup Qualifier: Final team in Group A yet to be determined

Group B

Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanidu Fernando, Nuwan Thusara, Dinesh Chandimal.



Bangladesh squad: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain , Parvez Hossain Emon, Mohammad Naim.



Afghanistan squad: Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Afsar Zazai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Naveen ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan, Samiullah Shinwari. Standby: Nijat Masood, Qais Ahmed, Sharafuddin Ashraf.



Schedule:

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will lock horns against each other in the opening fisture of the tournament on Saturday, August 27. The second game of the competition is high-octane clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, August 28. All the matches will commence at 7:30 PM (IST).

Date Match Details Venue August 27 Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 1st Match, Group B Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai August 28 India vs Pakistan, 2nd Match, Group A Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai August 30 Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 3rd Match, Group B Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah August 31 India vs TBD, 4th Match, Group A Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai September 1 Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 5th Match, Group B Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai September 2 Pakistan vs TBD, 6th Match, Group A Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah September 3 TBD vs TBD, Super Four, Match 1 (B1 v B2) Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah September 4 TBD vs TBD, Super Four, Match 2 (A1 v A2) Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai September 6 TBD vs TBD, Super Four, Match 3 (A1 v B1) Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai September 7 TBD vs TBD, Super Four, Match 4 (A2 v B2) Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai September 8 TBD vs TBD, Super Four, Match 5 (A1 v B2) Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai September 9 TBD vs TBD, Super Four, Match 6 (B1 v A2) Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai September 11 TBD vs TBD, Final Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Where To Watch Asia Cup Live:

The Asia Cup 2022 will be telecasted live on Star Sports and you can watch online on Disney Hotstar.