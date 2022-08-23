Asia Cup 2022: Depth In Batting Is Positive For India But Pace-Attack's Inexperience Is A Concern

As India is gearing up to take arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening Asia Cup fixture on Sunday, which has all the potential to break viewership records, the team needs to find answers to few questions. Apart from players, Men in Blue will also be keeping their fingers crossed for the availability of head coach Rahul Dravid as he tested COVID positive on Tuesday.

Since many years batting has been the stronghold of India as the batters have consistently proved their mettle in tough situations. Tournaments like Asia Cup brings the best from players and batters like Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant have did that in the past. Rahul got the much-needed match time in the 2nd and 3rd ODI against Zimbabwe while Rohit is in just one innings away to gain his flow back.

Former skipper Kohli's form is a concern for India but strong middle-order batting line-up depletes that issue. A big innings or return of form can be expected from Kohli as the player is coming out from a break.

Wicketkeeper Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik and Hardik Pandya makes it tough for selectors to pick the best for middle-order.

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel will not take part in the continental tournament due to the injuries. Both the players are currently nursing their injuries at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. In absence of Bumrah, experienced seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead the attack while youngsters Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan will play the role of his deputies. In the tense situation, which builds up in the game against Pakistan, inexperience of pace-attack can cost heavy to India.

Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal and youngster Ravi Bishnoi give enough spinning options to India. Chahal and Jadeja are likely to be the first choice for the team as the duo are consistent with the team.



Overall, India have a solid and balanced squad to compete in a six-nation tournament. Now the time will tell how the players perform in the high stake games of the competition.

India’s squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

Three players Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and Deepak Chahar have been named as standbys.

India will lock horns against Pakistan at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, August 28.