Asia Cup 2022: India Out Of Final Race As Pakistan Beat Afghanistan In Thriller To Set Up Summit Clash With Sri Lanka

India's hope of playing in the Asia Cup final has ended after Pakistan defeated Afghanistan in a action-packed Super 4 match by one wicket at Sharjah Cricket Ground to set up the summit clash against Sri Lanka. The Island nation became the first team to book a place in the final after defeating Afghanistan and India in their Super 4 games.

India lost their two back-to-back Super 4 matches against Pakistan and Sri Lanka and there chances of featuring in the final were based on Pakistan's performance. If Pakistan had lost the match against Afghanistan then India would had some hope to play the summit clash. Now, Pakistan have won their match so all the permutations and combinations are worthless. India will take on Afghanistan in their last Super 4 game on Thursday but it will be a dead rubber for both the sides.

Coming back to the match, Afghanistan showed courage as they fought hard till the last but destiny has other plans as Naseem Shah smashed two successive sixes in the first two balls off the final over to guide Pakistan to a thrilling one-wicket win and confirming the continental cup final spot.

Afghanistan were firmly in control of the match till the last over, reducing Pakistan to 118 for nine. But, Naseem had other plans as he hit Fazalhaq Farooqi for two consecutive sixes to send both Afghanistan and India out of reckoning for a final berth.

Pakistan had a torrid time during their chase, losing skipper Babar Azam (0) early as the batter endured another failure after being trapped LBW by Fazalhaq Farooqi (3/31) in the second ball of the innings. To make matters worse for Pakistan, Fakhar Zaman (5) was run out in the first delivery of the fourth over, off a direct throw from Najibullah Zadran.

Afghanistan got the upper hand when Rashid Khan (2/25) trapped in-form Mohammad Rizwan (20) in front of the wicket with a peach of a delivery that was sure to hit the middle stump, crashing the batter on to his back foot after pitching just outside the off-stump.

On the back foot after losing three key batters, Shadab Khan (36) took the attack to the opposition and clobbered Mohammad Nabi for a six and a four in the 12th over to break the shackles. Shadab was at his attacking best as he sent a Mujeeb delivery over long-on boundary to being down the equation.

Fareed Ahmed (3/31) brought Afghanistan back into the match by breaking the dangerous-looking 45-run fifth-wicket stand between Iftikhar Ahmed (30) and Shadab. Ifitkhar pulled a slower short delivery straight to the hands of Ibrahim Zadran as the batter failed to get any elevation.

New man in, Mohammad Nawaz made his intentions clear and guided another short delivery of Ahmed past the wicketkeeper to the third man boundary. But Shadab looked in ominous form as he slog-swept Rashid over the boundary to ease the pressure.

However, Rashid had the last laugh as he dismissed Shadab in the next ball with the batter thick-edging one to Azmatullah Omarzai at short third man. But there was hardly any respite for Rashid as Asif Ali slog-swept him for another six in the very next ball.

Two wickets in the 18th over bowled by Fazalhaq Farooqi tilted the balance of the match in Afghanistan's favour. He first bagged Nawaz and then went through the defence of Khushdil Shah as Pakistan lost the plot. Fareed Ahmed then cleaned up Haris Rauf in the first delivery of the next over as Pakistan slumped to 110 for eight.

Fareed Ahmed delivered another telling blow to Pakistan in the penultimate ball of the 19th over, scalping the vital wicket of Asif Ali.

With 11 needed from the final over, Naseem Shah showed his batting skills, smashing Fazalhaq Farooqi for back-to-back sixes to seal the match in Pakistan's favour.

Put to bat first by Pakistan, Afghanistan openers Hazratullah Zazai and Rahmanullah Gurbaz steered their team to a solid start. Both batters adopted an attacking approach suited for the powerplay. Gurbaz hit pacer Mohammad Hasnain for two consecutive sixes in the second over.

Pacer Haris Rauf gave Pakistan their first breakthrough. He dismissed the danger-man Gurbaz for 17 off 11 balls. Gurbaz attempted to slog the ball, but his off-stump was dislodged before he could. Ibrahim Zadran was next up on the crease.

Soon, Hazratullah Zazai was dismissed by Hasnain for 21 off 17 balls. He had struck four solid boundaries and looked really good, but Hasnain removed his leg-stump. Afghanistan lost their second wicket at 43-runs before powerplay.

Karim Janat was next up on the crease. At the end of the power-play in six overs, Afghanistan was at 48/2, with Zadran (5*) and Janat (2*). Two early wickets had lowered Afghanistan's run flow and the challenge was to complete the first half of their innings with a solid score.Janat and Zadran helped their side do just that as they kept the scoreboard running with some singles and boundaries. At the end of 10 overs, Afghanistan was at 72/2 in 10 overs, with Janat (15*) and Zadran (16*).

A promising stand ended prematurely at 35 runs when Janat tried to hit big over long-on but was caught by Fakhar Zaman. Janat was back in the hut for 15 off 19 balls and spinner Mohammad Nawaz got his first wicket. Afghanistan was 78/3 at this point.

Najibullah Zadran was next up, joining the other Zadran. Najibullah tried to dominate spinner Shadab Khan in the 14th over with a six, but the bowler got the best of him as the batter had to walk back for 10 off 11 balls after Fakhar took another catch.

Skipper Mohammad Nabi was also dismissed at the very next ball. Pacer Naseem Shah got his first wicket of the match. The ball touched the inside edge of his bat and went straight into his stumps. Half of Afghanistan was back in the pavilion by 91/5. At the end of 15 overs, Afghanistan stood at 93/5, with Zadran (26*) and Omarzai (1*).

Azmatullah Omarzai joined Ibrahim on the crease. A six by Ibrahim helped Afghanistan cross the 100-run mark in 15.3 overs. Zadran looked highly important for Afghanistan's chances heading into death overs, but he was dismissed for 35 off 37 balls by Rauf after he was caught behind by Mohammad Rizwan. Rashid Khan was next up to the crease.

Pakistan continued to build pressure on Afghanistan batters and did not give them much opportunities to score runs. Rashid Khan did reduce some pressure with a four and six in the final over, but still, Afghanistan ended with a subpar score of 129/6 in their 20 overs. Rashid Khan played a solid cameo of 18* off 15 balls and Azmatullah Omarzai ended with 10*.

Pacer Haris Rauf was the leading bowler for Pakistan with a spell of 2/26 in four overs. Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan also took one wicket each for Pakistan.

