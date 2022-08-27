Asia Cup 2022: Wasim Jaffer Picks India's Playing XI Against Pakistan

As the clash between India and Pakistan is just hours away, former India batter Wasim Jaffer has predicted Men in Blue's probable playing XI for the highly competitive fixture of the Asia Cup 2022. India will lock horns against Pakistan on Sunday in their opening fixture of the continental tournament which will be played in T20 format this year. India are going into the competition as favourites as they are the defending champion and the most successful side in the competition.

Jaffer, who has scored 1944 runs in 31 Tests, has kept skipper Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul as openers while Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya complete the middle-order of his predicted plying XI. The veteran cricketer has find it difficult to choose between wicketkeepers Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant and suggested that if Pant plays he should bat at number 5.

My India XI vs Pakistan:



1. Rohit

2. KL

3. Virat

4. Sky

5. Hardik

6. DK / Pant*

7. Jadeja

8. Bhuvi

9. Bishnoi

10. Chahal

11. Arshdeep



*If Pant plays, he should bat at no.5.



What's yours?#INDvPAK #AsiaCup — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 27, 2022

The 44-year-old former cricketer has picked Ravi Bishnoi and Yuzvendra Chahal as his first choice spinners against Pakistan. Bishnoi has played 9 T20Is for India and picked 15 wickets while Chahal has 118 wickets under his belt in 67 T20Is. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh will take the responsibility of pacers in Jaffer's predicted playing XI.

The 23-year-old Arshdeep has played six T20Is and grabbed nine scalps for Men in Blue. The youngster has not represented India in any big competition and the game against Pakistan will test his temperament ahead of this year's T20 World Cup.

India is placed in Group A along with Pakistan and Hong Kong in the continental cup. After Pakistan, India will take on Hong Kong at Dubai International Stadium on August 31. The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super 4 round. The top 2 teams from Super 4 will qualify for the final.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.