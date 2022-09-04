Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli Surpasses Rohit Sharma To Have Most 50+ Scores In T20Is

India star batter Virat Kohli smashed his second consecutive fifty in the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 fixture against Paksitan at Dubai Interational Stadium. This was Kohli's 32nd T20 international fifty which steered India to 181/7 in 20 overs.

With his 32nd half-century, Kohli surpassed India skipper Rohit Sharma to accumulate most fifty-plus scores in the shortest format of the game. With back-to-back fifties, Kohli has announced that he is back in form. Kohli played an innings of 60 off 44 balls including a six and 4 fours.

On the other hand, Rohit has smashed 27 half-centuries and four three-figure scores in the T20Is. In the match against Pakistan, he scored quickfire 28 off 16 balls studded with two sixes and three fours.

Kohli's fifty guided India to 181/7 after 20 overs. In the tournament so far, Kohli has not scored less than 30 in any of the three matches. His lowest score was 35 against Pakistan in the Group A encounter on August 28, last Sunday. He played a unbeaten knock of 59 runs against Hong Kong in the last match.

India got off to a flying start as the opening pair of skipper Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul got going from the first over. The duo added 50 runs in no time. Haris Rauf got the first breakthrough for Pakistan as Rohit departed after scoring 16-ball 28. Rahul too got removed in the 7th over for 28 off 20 balls.

Last game's hero Suryakumar Yadav got out after scoring 13 runs. Virat Kohli held his end strong despite quick wickets from the other end. Rishabh Pant (14), Hardik Pandya (0) and Deepak Hooda (16) failed to leave their impression of the scoreboard.

For Pakistan, Shadab Khan was pick of the bowlers with 2-31 from four overs.