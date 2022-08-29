Asia Cup 2022: ‘Maaro Mujhe’ Meme Fame Momin Saqib Meets Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya After India-Pakistan Clash

‘Maaro mujhe’ meme fame Momin Saqib met Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya after India's clash against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022. (Photo: @mominsaqib Twitter)

India started their Asia Cup 2022 campaign on a winning note against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Hardik Pandya's unbeaten 33-run knock supported by Ravindra Jadeja's 35 crucial runs handed India a thrilling five-wicket win in the blockbuster clash.

After the game, Indian stars Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya met Momin Saqib, the ‘Maaro Mujhe’ meme fame. Momin got the limelight after Pakistan's defeat against India in the 2019 World Cup match when one of his video went viral on social media. The influencer congratulated both players for their excellent performance.

Saqib posted videos on his Twitter account where he can be seen talking to the Indian stars in his native Punjabi language.

“Aaj thoda sad hai lekin koi ni final katthe khedange (I am little sad today but no worries, we’ll play the final together),” Saqib said to Kohli to which the latter responded saying, “Yeh ta chalda rehnda, good to see you (These things happen, good to see you).”

In another video uploaded by him on the social media platform, Saqib was seen having a conversation with Pandya.

Good neck-to-neck game. Despite being young & with raw talent, our bowlers did an amazing job But you batted well to take the match away from us @hardikpandya7 Bhai tera chakka nahi bhulay ga! #AsiaCup2022 #MominSaqib #HardikPandya #INDvsPAK2022 #PAKvIND #INDvPAK #Dubai pic.twitter.com/Np8iSmslfW — Momin Saqib (@mominsaqib) August 28, 2022

“Congratulations on the comeback after the IPL title and you also performed really well today. Good to see you, Inshallah, we will meet in the finals,” Saqib said to Hardik.

India were top of their game against Paklistan as they bowled out them for 147 after inviting them to bat. Chasing mundane target of 148, India lost KL Rahul (0) and Rohit Sharma (12) cheaply while Kohli failed to carry on his 35-run innings in his 100th T20I match. Nevertheless, Jadeja (35) and Pandya stitched a crucial partnership and got their side over the line.

India will now lock horns against Hong Kong at Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday, August 31.